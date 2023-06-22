Email City Guide
FFA teachers take part in leadership program

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas FFA’s LEAD program brought teachers from across the state to Wichita Falls in order to meet with key figures in Texas education and welfare, on Tuesday, June 20.

State representatives James Frank and David Spiller made appearances alongside Mayor Stephen Santenella, Vernon College President Dusty Johnston, Clay County Judge Mike Campbell, and WFISD Superintendent Donny Lee.

The LEAD experience aims to provide training and support to teachers in order to grow their professional networks and leadership skills during a time when resources for teachers are difficult to come by.

Participating teachers were able to meet with a variety of leaders from different walks of life, share their knowledge, and gain new information to share with their own students.

“Keeping students engaged with new information we have picked up on this trip keeps us relevant, and refuels our passion for learning in agriculture where most of our careers started,” Teacher Katelyn Garza said.

