Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street in Wichita Falls.
A roadblock has been set up as they work to put the fire out.
Details are limited but information sent to News Channel 6 said that assistance from outside agencies has been requested.
