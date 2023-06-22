Email City Guide
Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street in Wichita Falls.

A roadblock has been set up as they work to put the fire out.

Details are limited but information sent to News Channel 6 said that assistance from outside agencies has been requested.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

