Heating Up with Continued Storm Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There will be some thunderstorms activity scattered across northwestern Texas this evening. The main concern being hail and high winds. These will dissipate later tonight but more will be around on Friday and Saturday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the middle to upper 90s with temperatures getting above 100 on Saturday. The heat builds into next week with plenty of triple digits in the forecast.

