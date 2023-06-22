Hometown Pride: American Hat Company

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The cowboy hat has rich history in Bowie and the rest of America. Keith Mundee, president of American Hat Company said wearing a cowboy is a part of his everyday lifestyle.

“Something that is truly American is going to be the cowboy hat,” said Keith Mundee, president American Hat Company

The cowboy hat, a southern staple is a conversation starter that symbolizes the American cowboy.

“It’s probably the most recognizable piece of apparel on the planet Earth. Anywhere I’ve gone with this hat on somebody always says are you from Texas and are you a cowboy?,” explained Mundee.

The American Hat Company owned by Keith and Susan Maddox is a driving force in Bowie in more ways than one.

“We employ about 106 people here in Bowie, TX so the impact to the community is about $4 million a year. Between our straw hats and our felt hats we make about 1,00 hats a day and then their shipped all over to Brazil to Canada, Europe,” said Mundee.

The shape of the cowboy hat was made with practicality in mind.

“It’s to keep the rain from running down the back of your jacket or to keep the sun off your head so that’s what the cowboy hat was originally intended for but your hat gets to go with you on your best days too and the day you meet your grandkids for the first time or the day your walk your daughter down the aisle and then after your journey here on Earth is done and your hat will hang on the walk kinda silently in remembrance of you,” said Mundee.

To sum it all up...

“If I were to talk through the front doors of an elementary school, the boots don’t make me a cowboy, the jeans, the belt the buckle, the shirt, it’s the hat that makes you a cowboy,” added Mundee.

