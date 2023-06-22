Email City Guide
Thunderstorm Chances

A few thunderstorm opportunities through Friday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few thunderstorms will be possible overnight and again on Thursday. The best chance for storms will possible develop Thursday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could produce some gusty winds and maybe a little hail. Temperature may be a little less hot on Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to middle 90s. The heat is on this weekend with highs above 100 again.

