Victim identified in deadly Wilbarger County car wreck

The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. Monday afternoon
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS officials say one person was killed in a car wreck Monday afternoon 3.7 miles north of Oklaunion.

DPS identified the victim as 58-year-old James Ray Duncan.

He was driving a 1990 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on County Road 117, when the pickup truck drove off the roadway, overcorrected, and entered into a skid. The pickup then crossed back across the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned.

DPS officials say Duncan was ejected due to being unrestrained by a seatbelt and died on the scene of the crash.

