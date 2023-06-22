WCSO holds memorial to honor deputies and firefighters

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office held a memorial ceremony on Wednesday, June 21 to honor the fallen deputies and firefighters.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the memorial is a part of history and reminds the community the lives of the deputies and volunteer firefighters who died while serving this area will not be forgotten.

”It’s just like with our people, we celebrate those who lost their lives on Memorial Day, for our fallen soldiers and people in the military that defended this country, we got to give them respect,” Duke said.

The names of six fallen Wichita County deputies and four fallen Wichita County firefighters are etched on a bench at the memorial.

The ceremony also included a special tribute to honor each.

