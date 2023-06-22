Email City Guide
WCSO warns about phone scammer

Wichita County
Wichita County
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a current phone scam.

According to WCSO, a man is calling random telephone numbers and advising them that they have an outstanding Federal Warrant. The man is identifying himself as Lieutenant Garland Prince or Sergeant Mark Whipple from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. The man is advising those he calls to bring cash to various bail bond companies to pay for the warrant and avoid going to jail.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office does not telephone individuals who have outstanding warrants and does not collect fees from outside the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office advises that if you receive a call from someone notifying you that you have an outstanding warrant, or that is requesting that you bring cash to a location, hang up.

