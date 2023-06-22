Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

We finally have a break from the triple digits, but will still see warm temperatures

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning Texoma! As you head out the door, temperatures will be sitting in the upper 70s all across Texoma. We have a slight chance to see pop up showers around 9 am in the morning before clearing out for your afternoon. We will see warm temperatures for the high today, but not like we saw the past couple of days. Highs will be in the low 90s with sustained winds blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Have a thoughtful Thursday as we are one day closer to Friday!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after wreck on U.S. Hwy 283
Three arrested following armed robbery at Flying J
Three arrested following robbery at Flying J
Destiny Marie Davila
Suspect for 9th and Polk shooting arrested
A viral post by a local animal rescue service page on Facebook has many asking MSU Texas about...
Update on geese removal from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas
Nicole Ouyang
Jacksboro student named finalist in design competition

Latest News

Ken tracks storms developing across the area Wednesday night.
Thunderstorm Chances
Ken tracks storms developing across the area Wednesday night.
Storm Chances into Friday
weather
We finally have a break from the triple digits!
weather
Excessive heat warning once again with a chance for late evening storms