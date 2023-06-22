We finally have a break from the triple digits, but will still see warm temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning Texoma! As you head out the door, temperatures will be sitting in the upper 70s all across Texoma. We have a slight chance to see pop up showers around 9 am in the morning before clearing out for your afternoon. We will see warm temperatures for the high today, but not like we saw the past couple of days. Highs will be in the low 90s with sustained winds blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Have a thoughtful Thursday as we are one day closer to Friday!

