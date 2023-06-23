Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Bassi, Baird, Úlfarsson power Dynamo past Earthquakes 4-1

Amine Bassi and Corey Baird scored two minutes apart in the first five minutes of the match, Thorleifur Úlfarsson scored twice off the bench in the second half after a lengthy weather delay and the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi and Corey Baird scored two minutes apart in the first five minutes of the match, Thorleifur Úlfarsson scored twice off the bench in the second half after a lengthy weather delay and the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

Bassi notched his eighth goal of the season when he scored unassisted in the third minute to give the Dynamo (8-7-3) the lead. Bassi and Nelson Quiñónes picked up assists when Baird scored his third of the season for a 2-0 lead.

The Earthquakes (7-6-6) cut the lead in half by intermission when defender Carlos Akapo took a pass from Cristian Espinoza in the 41st minute and scored for a second time this season.

Houston put the match out of reach after thunderstorms halted play in the 62nd minute on goals by Úlfarsson in 77th and 89th minutes. Héctor Herrera and Bassi had assists on Úlfarsson's second goal this season and Herrera and Franco Escobar assisted on his third.

Steve Clark did not have to make a save in his seventh clean sheet of the season for Houston. Daniel de Sousa Brito had one save for San Jose.

Houston matched a club record with its seventh straight home victory over San Jose, something the Dynamo accomplished from 2009-14 against D.C. United. The Dynamo, who were coming off back-to-back shutout wins over defending champion Los Angeles FC, have won three straight for the first time since 2020. The club fell short of posting three straight shutouts for the first time since 2012.

The Earthquakes entered play with a 2-0-3 record in their last five matches, allowing just two goals.

San Jose returns home to host St. Louis City on Saturday. Houston travels to play Austin FC on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Most Read

Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street
Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street
Man dead after wreck on U.S. Hwy 283
.
4th of July events around Texoma
A viral post by a local animal rescue service page on Facebook has many asking MSU Texas about...
Update on geese removal from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas
Destiny Marie Davila
Suspect for 9th and Polk shooting arrested

Latest News

Houston Astros
Rob Manfred says granting sign-stealing Astros immunity was ‘maybe not my best decision ever’
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings visit Los Angeles on 4-game road slide
Houston Dynamo
Finlay leads Austin to first victory over Dallas 3-0
College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock (Pictured) will step down from his...
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock will retire in February 2025