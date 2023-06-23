City of Vernon hires new Code Enforcement Officer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Vernon has hired Tanner Kieschnick as their new Code Enforcement Officer.

Tanner is a graduate of Vernon High School and Texas Tech University.

According to the City of Vernon, Kieschnick has been a Senior Claims Representative with Texas Farm Bureau Insurance for the past 9 years and has experience in code violations, permits, and building inspections.

Tanner will begin his new position in early July. He replaces Chase Craighead who was recently promoted to Public Works Director.

