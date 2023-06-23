Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City of Vernon hires new Code Enforcement Officer

Tanner Kieschnick
Tanner Kieschnick(City of Vernon)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Vernon has hired Tanner Kieschnick as their new Code Enforcement Officer.

Tanner is a graduate of Vernon High School and Texas Tech University.

According to the City of Vernon, Kieschnick has been a Senior Claims Representative with Texas Farm Bureau Insurance for the past 9 years and has experience in code violations, permits, and building inspections.

Tanner will begin his new position in early July. He replaces Chase Craighead who was recently promoted to Public Works Director.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after wreck on U.S. Hwy 283
Three arrested following armed robbery at Flying J
Three arrested following robbery at Flying J
Destiny Marie Davila
Suspect for 9th and Polk shooting arrested
A viral post by a local animal rescue service page on Facebook has many asking MSU Texas about...
Update on geese removal from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas
Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street
Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street

Latest News

Sunsational Tales: Texas Summers Through Time
WF Arts Alliance features local museums in new exhibition
Wichita Falls
Sober Living gets new women’s home
Wichita County
WCSO warns about phone scammer
Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street
Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street