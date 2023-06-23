Macho is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week, the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center introduced us to Macho, a three-month-old Rottweiler mix looking for his forever home, for our Pet of the Week.

Macho is playful, curious, and full of energy. His ideal owner has time to play, take him on walks, and spend time bonding with him.

If you’re interested in adopting Macho, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824, or visit 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls on weekdays between 8 AM and 5 PM.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, covering essential vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

