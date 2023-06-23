Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Macho is looking for his forever home

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week, the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center introduced us to Macho, a three-month-old Rottweiler mix looking for his forever home, for our Pet of the Week.

Macho is playful, curious, and full of energy. His ideal owner has time to play, take him on walks, and spend time bonding with him.

If you’re interested in adopting Macho, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824, or visit 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls on weekdays between 8 AM and 5 PM.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, covering essential vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street
Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street
Man dead after wreck on U.S. Hwy 283
.
4th of July events around Texoma
A viral post by a local animal rescue service page on Facebook has many asking MSU Texas about...
Update on geese removal from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas
Destiny Marie Davila
Suspect for 9th and Polk shooting arrested

Latest News

Macho is looking for his forever home
Macho is looking for his forever home
Oakleigh and Pine are looking for their forever home
Oakleigh and Pine are looking for their forever home
Oakleigh and Pine are looking for their forever home
Oakleigh and Pine are looking for their forever home
BJ is looking for his forever home
BJ is looking for his forever home