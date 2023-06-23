Protecting your car against the heat this summer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Auto shops tend to see the number of customers increase during the summer months due to extreme heat temperatures affecting their cars.

High heat temperatures cause vehicles to work harder and can result in people running into several problems they never knew were there.

“Hotter temperatures cause the car to get hotter,” North Texas Auto Service, Lead General Technician Matthew Clark said.

“The heat causes the engine operating temperature to rise by about 100 degrees. Everything is going to be running a lot hotter during the summer, so make sure all your fluids are filled”.

Fluids like coolant are essential in a car during the summer because it helps the engine remain cool while you are on the road. Low coolant can cause the engine to overheat and shut down.

“I would just say make sure you are double-checking everything,” Lead General Technician Matthew Clark said.

“Towards the beginning of summer, you should also check the color of those fluids. That can indicate whether or not you are in need of flushing for that system”.

Another problem people often experience with the summer heat is their tire pressure fluctuating.

“So typically when its hot outside the air inside the tire is going to expand,” Clark said.

“So that’s going to double up when you’re moving on the highway because now you’ve got the ambient air temperature outside and the heat of the road and the friction heating up the tire so what it’s going to do is act like its got more air in it than it does”

North Texas Auto Service encourages customers to get there cars serviced often during the summer months to help prevent anything from happening.

