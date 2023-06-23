Serenity House holds 9th annual Close the Pipeline event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On June 23, Serenity House partnered with the Southwest Boys and Girls Club to hold their 9th annual Close the Pipeline event.

Filled with music, food and games the event is meant to help prevent kids from turning to drugs.

“Kids seeing the different organizations that are here to support them help them we have big brothers big sisters here, we have the hippy program, North Texas area United Way, you know just some places that our parents and our kids don’t know in the community. We just wanna share what we have to them and I just utilize everything that we have,” director of prevention at Serenity House, Amber Gilmore said.

Serenity House provided over 300 backpacks filled with goodies to the kids at the Boys and Girls Club.

“We have blowup Beachballs with healthy food items on them we have candy we have a Warrior’s Way brought some calendars for youth and adult events,” Gilmore said.

From 2019 to 2021, the organization could not hold an in-person event, but still got the bags to the kids. In 2022, the event was held outdoors to remain cautious. This was the first event since 2018 to be held indoors.

The event hosted other volunteers, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Warrior’s Way and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. They wanted to show kids the benefits of healthy living in drug-free spaces.

The WFAFB served watermelon lemonade and wanted to show their support in preventing drug abuse.

“I think it’s great I love especially our youth,” said WFAFB child hunger director, Jim McMahan. “I work with our youth program in the community, and I love seeing you being exposed to positive things that they can do with their time. That’s why I like volunteering.”

