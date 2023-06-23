Sober Living gets new women’s home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sober Living has a new home for women to live in, and this time, they will get a chance to own it later on down the road. The organization said they needed this to help more women and to offer them space.

One housing manager and resident of Sober Living tells her story.

“This was my very last chance at life, I had a good life, and they gave that to me,” said Kelsey Weaver, housing manager and resident.

Weaver’s story has as a different ending compared to some recovering addicts. Sober Living’s program is keeping her on the road to success but living in the house with a group of supportive women is keeping her alive.

“I’d gone to rehab and back out so many times that everybody else gave up on me, and I was always the one I thought would never make it out you know I did my mom and stepdad just and just family so wrong,” explained Weaver.

Assistant Director of Sober Living, Brandi Melo believes the purpose of the house is to keep giving women chances. She calls the house a sister’s keeper’s house and they hold each other accountable.

“Each one of the ladies in the home they can look up to the next one, and when our newcomers come in, they’re our most important person in our program so they ladies that’s been there they can tell them this is how things go this is what we’re going to help you do it’s just kinda like a pair buddy system,” said Melo.

Annie Sawyer, assistant director or Melo at Sober Living, said she knows Weaver’s journey all too well. She lives in the women’s home and see’s the impact it has on the women.

“It’s important for women in recovery to be able to not have to fall back into the sale predicaments that caused them a lot of times to being the situations they were in that got them into trouble the first place,” said Sawyer.

At the women’s home, the women have to pay rent, do chores, and service work around the house and attend church.

“It was big step in the right direction and it came at the perfect time and I just think our girls deserve this,” said Melo.

“My recovery is this home...if it wasn’t for God, and Jessica Dean and Brandi and all these wonderful beautiful women. If it wasn’t for this home, I would still be in the streets doing what I was doing possibly dead, in jail,” said Weaver.

Sober Living will have an open home Saturday, June 24th from 1pm-3pm. Call Sober Living at 940-636-4357 for more information.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.