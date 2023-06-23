Email City Guide
Storm Chances and Hot Weekend Temperatures

Gusty winds and downpours tonight before hot and mostly dry weather return.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A band of storms will cross Texoma later this evening. These storms will produce gusty winds and downpours. They will move out of the area after midnight, with rain chances going way down this weekend as a bubble of hot air expands into the region from Mexico. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the triple digits. There is a front in the area with slightly cooler weather for Monday, before we go back up for a good part of next week.

