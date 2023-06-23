Strong Storms Across Texoma This Afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today we started off with some isolated pop-up storms that moved across Texoma. Storms have popped up briefly this afternoon across Texoma and were severe for a brief time. Thunderstorms are expected tonight and will last into the overnight hours. A large cluster of storms is expected to sweep across Texoma and bring the threat for strong wind gusts and some isolated hail. Storms will clear Texoma by the time you are starting your day on Saturday. This weekend has blazing hot conditions returning with heat indexes from 110 to nearly 120 degrees. The next seven days look to remain hot with every day featuring a high of 100 degrees, except for Monday.

