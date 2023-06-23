Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF Arts Alliance features local museums in new exhibition

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture has unveiled its Regional Museum Network Exhibition.

The exhibition is called “Sunsational Tales: Texas Summers Through Time” and intends to cover topics and area traditions.

Below is a list of the participating museums and the names of the displays or exhibits:

  • Archer County Museum: The progression of food preservation and refrigeration
  • Burkburnett Historical Society: The evolution of the bicycle
  • Clay County 1890 Jail Museum & Heritage Center: Exploring life for Clay County kids working in agriculture over the decades
  • Jack County Museum: Summer gathering places in Jacksboro, including at the Jack County Courthouse
  • Kell House Heritage Center: Looking at summer fashion between the 1900s and 1980s
  • Museum of North Texas History: Summer days along Lake Wichita
  • Tales N’ Trails Museum: The history of the Grape Festival in Nocona, Texas
  • Wichita Falls Fire & Police Museum: Then & Now: How firefighters tackle grassfires
  • Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU: Summer Plein Air Painting

The exhibition will be on view at the Museum of North Texas History from June 22 through August 12.

The museum is open to the public on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

More information on this exhibit can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after wreck on U.S. Hwy 283
Three arrested following armed robbery at Flying J
Three arrested following robbery at Flying J
Destiny Marie Davila
Suspect for 9th and Polk shooting arrested
A viral post by a local animal rescue service page on Facebook has many asking MSU Texas about...
Update on geese removal from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas
Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street
Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street

Latest News

Tanner Kieschnick
City of Vernon hires new Code Enforcement Officer
Wichita Falls
Sober Living gets new women’s home
Wichita County
WCSO warns about phone scammer
Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street
Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street