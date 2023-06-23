Email City Guide
WFPD holds Junior Police Academy graduation

By Spencer R. Smith and Shunde Hooks
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department held a graduation for the Junior Police Academy on Friday, June 23.

The graduation was held at 10:00 a.m. at the training center.

This program allowed junior trainees to get an in-depth behind the scenes of what is like to be a police officer.

”We wanted to expose them to what we do, why we do it, by what authority and what that does is give them the ability to go out and be an advocate for us when they hear things that are being said that just aren’t true and it never hurts to recruit a little early as well,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

11 junior trainees received their certificates of completion.

More information on the program can be found here.

