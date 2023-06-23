Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Workforce Solutions partnering with TDCJ for job fair

Workforce Solutions North Texas will host an in-person hiring event benefitting the Allred Unit.
Workforce Solutions North Texas will host an in-person hiring event benefitting the Allred Unit.(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions of North Texas will be hosting an in-person hiring event for the Allred Unit on Tuesday, June 27.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy in Wichita Falls.

Applicants must bring their driver’s license, social security card, and proof of education.

The Allred Unit is offering full and part-time positions that come with full healthcare and retirement benefits and paid training.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street
Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street
Man dead after wreck on U.S. Hwy 283
.
4th of July events around Texoma
A viral post by a local animal rescue service page on Facebook has many asking MSU Texas about...
Update on geese removal from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas
Destiny Marie Davila
Suspect for 9th and Polk shooting arrested

Latest News

Eddie Hill's Fun Cycles Burger Burn
Eddie’s Fun Cycles to hold a burger and chips fundraiser
.
4th of July events around Texoma
Wichita Falls welcomes FFA teachers taking part in leadership program
FFA teachers take part in leadership program
Nicole Ouyang
Jacksboro student named finalist in design competition