Workforce Solutions partnering with TDCJ for job fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions of North Texas will be hosting an in-person hiring event for the Allred Unit on Tuesday, June 27.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy in Wichita Falls.

Applicants must bring their driver’s license, social security card, and proof of education.

The Allred Unit is offering full and part-time positions that come with full healthcare and retirement benefits and paid training.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.