Workforce Solutions partnering with TDCJ for job fair
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions of North Texas will be hosting an in-person hiring event for the Allred Unit on Tuesday, June 27.
The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy in Wichita Falls.
Applicants must bring their driver’s license, social security card, and proof of education.
The Allred Unit is offering full and part-time positions that come with full healthcare and retirement benefits and paid training.
