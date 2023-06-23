Yankees begin 3-game series with the Rangers

Texas Rangers (46-28, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (41-34, third in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.65 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -125, Rangers +105

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Texas Rangers on Friday to start a three-game series.

New York is 41-34 overall and 23-18 in home games. The Yankees have a 28-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas has a 46-28 record overall and a 22-15 record in road games. Rangers hitters have a collective .342 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the majors.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Rangers have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .268 for the Yankees. Billy McKinney is 11-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 16 home runs while slugging .489. Corey Seager is 16-for-41 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Travis Jankowski: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.