10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 10-month-old child who was sent to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth after suffering head trauma around two weeks ago has died.

Sean “SJ” Mitchell died on Friday, June 23, from injuries he suffered while at an in-home daycare in the 100 block of Becky Drive in Wichita Falls on Thursday, June 5, according to a Facebook post made by post his mother.

Adrian Vetter was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail for an injured baby case the injury to a child case that sent a 10-month-old baby to Cook Children’s Hospital on June 5.

According to Vetter’s arrest affidavit, officers discovered a 10-month-old infant boy who was believed to had a seizure. The infant was taken to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls. While at the hospital, staff discovered that the infant had two brain bleeds, and he was quickly transferred to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth.

During an investigation, officers spoke to Adrian Vetter, who said she was watching the infant along with her daughter at her residence. According to court documents, Vetter told officers that the infant was watching television in the living room, when he had a seizure, causing him hit his head on the wooden vinyl flooring. When an investigator spoke to an emergency room doctor who said the infant had brain bleeds, the doctor said the injuries were similar to Shaken Baby Syndrome.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators spoke to Dr. Elizabeth Peeler, a child abuse pediatrician specializing in forensic pediatrics, at Cook Children’s. Dr. Peeler said the seizure was due to severe head trauma. She also said the infant’s injuries were indicative of Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Investigators also spoke to the victim’s mother who said Vetter had a temper but that she has never seen her take it out on children, just her dogs. The mother told the investigators that Vetter had been watching the infant for the past two weeks.

According to court documents, Vetter spoke to investigators on June 8. She told the investigators that around 3 p.m. on June 5, said she lost her temper after becoming overwhelmed and struck the back of the infant’s head on the side rail of the crib. She also told the investigators that the infant continued crying so she carried him out of the bedroom and struck the victim’s head into the wall of the hallway with force.

Vetter said the infant was gasping for air after hitting his head. She said she set him down in the living room, and when she returned to the room, the victim was unconscious and not breathing. Vetter told investigators that was when she called 911, according to court documents.

After speaking with Dr. Peeler, investigators were told that it appears Vetter was minimizing her claims and that there is potential that the infant’s head was struck on the crib and against the wall numerous times, not just once each.

Adrian Vetter was charged with Injury to a Child and is being held in Wichita County Jail on a $ 1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.