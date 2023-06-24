Email City Guide
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway

(Source: MGN)
By Blake Hill
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a possible hit and run involving a pedestrian at just after4:00 am on Saturday, June 24.

On the scene officers found 20-year-old James Whitmer of Wichita Falls deceased on the scene.

The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit believe Whitmer was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and render aid.

According to WFPD there are no witness to the crash.

WFPD is asking citizens to please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number if you have information about this fatality hit and run investigation.

