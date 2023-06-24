Hometown Pride: Jim Bowie Days Rodeo

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bowie’s Hometown Pride Tour has been taking place all week long.

To conclude the week, The 57th Annual Jim Bowie Days Rodeo was held at the arena.

“Rodeo to me is pretty special because rodeo is a family. When you’re a rodeo family you’re in it for life. We all have to pull together and we have to get the sponsorships for all the events, all the youth events the dummy roping’s,” Rilla Brock Board Member of Jim Bowie Days Association said.

The Jim Bowie Days Parade will be held on Saturday, June 24 at 10:00 a.m.

