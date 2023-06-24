Email City Guide
Hot Weekend in Texoma

Hot and Dry Across Texoma
Temperatures across Texoma will be above 100 with heat indexes above 110 degrees.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It has been a hot day in Texoma with heat indexes surpassing 110 degrees. On the bright side, we have remained dry today. We will continue to remain dry this weekend as well as into the week. Heat indexes tomorrow look to remain above 110 degrees across much of Texoma. The same will be seen on Monday. As we progress through the upcoming week, daytime highs will still be around or above 100 degrees, but heat indexes will slowly inch closer to the actual temperature as drier air sets in across Texoma. No rain is expected in the upcoming week, so those hot temperatures will be the story for the week.

