One local competitive soccer team helping kids stay active

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A coaching staff for a local 12 and under competitive soccer team has a lot of reasons why they wanted to develop this team in the first place.

“We’re going to put all of our energy into these kids,” said team manager Bryan Schaffner. “So far it’s been going great and these kids have improved and we’re enjoying it. We want all these kids to develop. We want to give them the best chance that they can.”

Another reason was to help the team bond and build friendships.

“My favorite thing about playing soccer is scoring goals and having fun,” said player Kolby Fisher. “I get to spend time with friends.”

“My favorite thing about soccer is the execution of plays and how you have to work as a team to win,” said player Jackson Holly.

The Coyotes have also stepped up to the challenge that tournaments bring.

“We picked on some of the top 10 teams in Texas, and the kids were reminded that they needed to work hard to improve in practice,” said Schaffner. “The fun thing was that next week, the next month that followed after for practice, it was a whole new drive for these kids.”

“You get to work with your team a lot,” said player Logan Bailey. “Every tournament you get to know your teammates more and more and more.”

The team is not only learning about being a team and being more active but how playing now can help with their futures.

“It’s important because whenever you get older and you play professional you won’t be as far back if you just play non competitive,” said Fisher.

The Coyotes are also finding ways to get the community involved with fundraising. Check out the team’s Facebook page to find out how you can get involved.

