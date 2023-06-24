Sheppard Air Force Base set to change command

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 82nd Training Wing and Installation Commander, Brigadier General Lyle K. Drew will be handing over the keys of command.

After two years as commander, General Lyle Drew will be leaving and heading to Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Greene County, Ohio.

“Thank you to the Wichita County community,” Sheppard Air Force Base, Brigadier General Lyle K. Drew said

“The support that you provide our airmen and their families every single day is appreciated. You welcome them into Wichita County and make them feel part of this community so that together, we can continue to ensure that we fly, fight and win”.

The General took over in September 2021 and he and his team had a mission to help airmen at Sheppard to grow and maximize their capabilities.

“To accelerate change so we don’t lose” SAFB, Brigadier General Lyle K. Drew said.

“We got here with a new command team on the ground and said okay where can we add value to tech training? We want to produce more operationally effective airmen for our United States Air Force”.

One of the biggest moments during the General’s time at Sheppard was the Elephant Walk.

Partnering with the 80th Flying Training Wing, they put 4,000 of their airmen in training and 80 of their flyer training assets to show the impact Sheppard Air Force Base has on training.

“It is something the United States Air Force and Operational units have done for decades” SAFB, Brigadier General Lyle K. Drew said.

“We put all our combat aircraft on the runway as a show of force to whatever area of responsibility that we are in”.

The changing of command for Sheppard will be on June 27 at 9am.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.