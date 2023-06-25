Email City Guide
Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles holds cookout fundraiser for fire departments in need

By Blake Hill
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles hosted a burger cookout to help raise donations for volunteer fire departments out of Friberg-Cooper County and the Joy Department out of Clay County.

The money raised today will go toward anything and everything those departments need.

“Volunteer fire departments, they do so much for us all over the country,” said general manager of Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles Trey Srall. “All these little towns they rely on them. They don’t have professional fire services and things like, and they fight for every nickel they can have, so if we can do a little bit to give back to the community, that’s what we’re here to do.”

There was no set money goal for today’s event, but by the end they were able to raise $400.

