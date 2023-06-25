Email City Guide
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home


By Blake Hill
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sober Living held a house warming party for what will be a home for women who are trying to walk on the right path of sobriety.

The building came about with the help of many donations from the community, and will soon house up to ten women at a time.

“It’s blessing to have a house that we can pull up to that we’re proud of, we can show off, we can invite people to, and it’s a blessing,” intake coordinator Jennifer Clarke said.

