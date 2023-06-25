Temperatures Stay Hot For the Upcoming Week

Email City Guide
Hot and dry conditions across Texoma
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was once again another hot day across Texoma with temperatures in the low 100s with some areas flirting with 110 degrees today. The heat index was once again hotter than the actual temperature with real feel temperatures exceeding 110 degrees. We will have the same conditions as we move into the start of the week work - sunny skies with hot temperatures. However, each day we will see the heat index ease up as drier air continues to set in across Texoma and alleviate the lingering humidity from the past few weeks. No rain is expected throughout the work week, but we could see rain chances return for next weekend as our ridge shifts south and could open the door for some fronts to drop in and provide some rain chances.

