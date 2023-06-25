Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita falls Farmers Market Association held an unique farmers market to celebrate national dairy month with their own Dairy Day.

There were over 65 vendors, but what really stole the show was a live demonstration of how to milk a cow.

Dairy Day was an educational experience for all age groups.

“I think it’s so important to have this here in Wichita Falls. That way we can bring people back to where their food comes from, that is the most important thing to show kids. ‘Hey if you get milk here or get milk in the grocery store, it comes from a cow.’ Here’s how you milk cow, this is what a baby calf looks like,” Sarah Jo Hoegger, a vendor from Hoegger Family Farms said.

