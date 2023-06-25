Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day

There were over 65 vendors, but what really stole the show was a live demonstration of how to milk a cow.
By Blake Hill
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita falls Farmers Market Association held an unique farmers market to celebrate national dairy month with their own Dairy Day.

There were over 65 vendors, but what really stole the show was a live demonstration of how to milk a cow.

Dairy Day was an educational experience for all age groups.

“I think it’s so important to have this here in Wichita Falls. That way we can bring people back to where their food comes from, that is the most important thing to show kids. ‘Hey if you get milk here or get milk in the grocery store, it comes from a cow.’ Here’s how you milk cow, this is what a baby calf looks like,” Sarah Jo Hoegger, a vendor from Hoegger Family Farms said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
82nd Training Wing and Installation Commander, Brigadier General Lyle K. Drew will be handing...
Sheppard Air Force Base set to change command
Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street
Fire on East Lincoln and Clay Street
A viral post by a local animal rescue service page on Facebook has many asking MSU Texas about...
Update on geese removal from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas

Latest News

Eddie Hill's Fun Cycles front sign
Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles holds cookout fundraiser for fire departments in need
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies