13-year-old bitten by alligator while swimming in Florida creek

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A 13-year-old boy is sharing his story as he recovers from an alligator bite he suffered while swimming in a Florida creek.

Gabriel Klimis, 13, was enjoying swimming with his friends Tuesday afternoon in Howell Creek in Winter Springs until things took a turn for the worse. He was bitten on the hip by an alligator.

“We’ve been in this creek a bunch of times, so no one thought anything of it,” the teenager said. “I was going to get up, and then, the gator just started pulling me back under and just jumped up and grabbed me.”

Gabriel Klimis, 13, needed stitches after he was bitten on the hip by an alligator while swimming with his friends in a Florida creek. (Source: Family photo, WESH via CNN)

At that point, it was self-defense.

“I just started hitting it in the head, and then, it let go, and I ran up on the sand,” Gabriel Klimis said.

The 13-year-old called 911 and calmly reported he’d been bitten by an alligator. He said he could still walk and stand.

“It just stings a little bit, but I’m good,” he said in the 911 call.

However, the attack scared the teen’s family, including his 10-year-old brother, Judah Klimis.

“My first thought was ‘you’re gonna die’ because I’d never seen a gator bite that happened in person,” Judah said.

A 13-year-old Florida boy called 911 and calmly reported he’d been bitten by an alligator. (WINTER SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT via CNN)

As Gabriel Klimis was rushed to the hospital, his mother, Allison Klimis, was startled by a message from paramedics and a photo of her son’s injury, despite being a physician herself.

“We were thinking the worst initially,” Allison Klimis said.

Gabriel Klimis received stitches and a bandage from above his hip to his upper thigh. It will take a while for him to fully heal, but he is now recovering at home.

“The pain is kind of just coming back a little bit more because I don’t have the pain meds or anything, but it’s not too bad,” the teen said.

His mother says the biggest concern was infection.

“Huge concern for infection. We talked with infectious disease. They said about 10 days until we’re really out of the woods just because of how deep the wound was and the creek water,” Allison Klimis said.

Neighbors say they’d seen big alligators in Howell Creek before the incident, but Gabriel Klimis and his friends never had.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says an 8-foot alligator was caught Wednesday evening in the creek. They plan to keep monitoring.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.