Graham home flooding from business being built next door

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - A home in Graham has reported damage from constant flooding any time it rains, and they say it’s been going on for three years ever since a business was built next door.

Johnnie Harden, the daughter of the home owners, says she’s been pleading with the city of Graham and owner of the storage business to fix the issue ever since.

“We’ve talked to the owner and they came in and they did put a little wall up , but they didn’t put any footers so it’s all going under the walls and it’s still flooding. About a month ago they came and they put more concrete, but now it’s kind of turning and it’s still... every time it rains it’s flooding and it has damaged the property,” Johnnie said.

Graham City Manager Eric Garretty says that the Harden family took the right steps when this all started, but this case ended up as a civil matter between the family and the business owner.

However, under the Texas water code for the diversion of water, the Harden family has options for pursuing legal action.

“Well initially they would come and contact me as the City Manager because I’m responsible for all that. In most cases I’ll refer them to city’s attorney or the city’s legal representative, and then the city’s attorney, as an officer of the city then takes over from there,” Garretty said.

When looking at the Harden family’s yard it’s clear to see they loved to take care of it. Johnnie says her father, George Harden. had a green thumb unlike any other and loved their yard.

However, the flooding has stripped it of the grass and is now causing issues with the home’s foundation.

“My mother is here alone now. I feel like they should take responsibility, and fix her home, and fix the yard, and most of all fix the problem so she doesn’t have to continue to deal with it,” Johnnie said.

