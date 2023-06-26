HOT HOT HOT

Email City Guide
Daily temperatures with lots of sun will be above 100.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat pump will expand and get strong over us this week. This means a lot of sunshine, with little cloud cover and not a lot of hope of cooling afternoon or evening showers. Highs will be around 105 to 110 through Thursday. The real feel will be close to or a little below this thanks to a drop in humidity during the afternoon. We’ll may see a pullback in temperatures by the weekend as the heat pump weakens, allowing a little front to drop in from the north. This pattern may open the door for some more rain chances.

