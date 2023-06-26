Email City Guide
Triple digits once again as we are under a heat advisory today

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning Texoma on this beautiful Monday! We are on track to see another day in the triple digits. Heading out the door, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We will stay dry for your morning commute, especially throughout the day. We can expect to see highs in the triple digits once again as we are under a heat advisory. We will have sunny skies with winds blowing from the south west at 10 to 15 mph. Sunrise will be at 6:25 am this morning. Have a great day for the start of your week!

