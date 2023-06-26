WFISD announces Kirby Middle School teacher death

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced the unexpected death of Brandice Snowden, a dyslexia teacher at Kirby Middle School.

A Facebook post made by the Wichita Falls ISD shows she passed away over the weekend.

Snowden joined the WFISD district in 2018 and grew up in the Wichita Falls area.

She was also a published writer who hoped to pass her love for reading and writing on to her students.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.