WFPD investigates aggravated robbery at dollar store

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking into an aggravated robbery incident that took place at a Dollar Saver located on Sheppard Access Road.

Police were called to the scene at 11:40 PM on Saturday, June 24. The armed suspect, believed by police to be a black male between 5′10 and 6′0, left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie that was possibly inside-out, blue jeans, a black hat, black gloves, and a face covering.

No injuries were reported.

Those with further information about this aggravated robbery are encouraged to call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.

