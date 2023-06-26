Email City Guide
WFPD investigates aggravated robbery at dollar store

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking into an aggravated robbery incident that took place at a Dollar Saver located on Sheppard Access Road.

Police were called to the scene at 11:40 PM on Saturday, June 24. The armed suspect, believed by police to be a black male between 5′10 and 6′0, left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie that was possibly inside-out, blue jeans, a black hat, black gloves, and a face covering.

No injuries were reported.

Those with further information about this aggravated robbery are encouraged to call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.

