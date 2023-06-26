WFPD speaks about PTSD awareness

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - June is PTSD Awareness Month and the Wichita Falls Police Department spoke to us about the safety and mental health of its officers who may be dealing with symptoms of PTSD.

“We experience all the time nothing but the negative and evil things of our world” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.”We recognize that because of the nature of our profession that we are susceptible and vulnerable to PTSD.”

The National Alliance of Mental Illness reports 35% of police officers suffer from post-traumatic stress.

The Wichita Falls Police Department makes sure its officers are aware of the help they can receive for PTSD-related issues.

“The peer support program is just that. It’s the officers taking care of one another you taking care of your partner keeping an eye on each other being each other’s keeper so to speak,” Eipper said. “Because an officer who has actually experienced those kinds of symptoms will be more open to speak, probably to someone who is in the same profession working together because we develop some pretty tight relationships here.”

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.