Wichita West VFD receives $1000 donation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy presented the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department with a donation of $1,000.

The donation was presented on Friday, June 23.

“Atmos Energy appreciates the strong partnership with our first responders and wants to thank them for all they do,” said Pamela Hughes, the Manager of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy, in a post on Facebook.

