Wichita West VFD receives $1000 donation

Pictured left to right: Wichita West VFD Fire Chief Ryan Fetzer and Atmos Energy Manager of Public Affairs Pam Hughes Pak(Pam Hughes, Atmos Energy Co.)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy presented the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department with a donation of $1,000.

The donation was presented on Friday, June 23.

“Atmos Energy appreciates the strong partnership with our first responders and wants to thank them for all they do,” said Pamela Hughes, the Manager of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy, in a post on Facebook.

