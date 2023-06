WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Around 12:15 AM early this morning, there was a wreck off FM 367 and Loop 11.

Our crews were on the scene and were able to observe that an SUV had flipped over off the road into the trees and were told that there were no fatalities.

Stick with News Channel 6 as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.