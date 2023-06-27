Email City Guide
Battaglino announces WF City Council candidacy

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mike Battaglino announced his candidacy for Wichita Falls City Council, for District 4.

The announcement was made at 5:00 p.m. on June 26 at the second American Legion building on Fairway.

“I’m not going to make grand promises. I am a no-nonsense person, that is an extension of your voice and your values. I will go to work for you every single day. I will roll up my sleeves and I will do it and if you’ve got a question come to me we will have a straightforward conversation on how to make things better,” Mike Battaglino said.

The District 4 seat is currently being held by Councilor Tim Brewer.

