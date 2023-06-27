Email City Guide
Comanche Spur Casino celebrates 20 year anniversary

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELGIN, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Comanche Spur Casino in Elgin, Oklahoma celebrated 20 years of being open.

The milestone was marked with a live performance on the outside stage and a DJ inside on Saturday, June 20.

Comanche Spur Casino originally opened in Elgin back in 2003 and has grown quite a bit over the years. The casino now has more than one hundred 70 gaming machines available to guests.

Comanche Spur Casino is one of six Comanche Nation Entertainment properties in Oklahoma.

