Extreme Heat into Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday could quite possibly be the hottest day of the year with highs above 110 degrees. Humidity levels may drop a little in the afternoon, which will help, but real feel temperatures will still be above 105. We’ll still be hot on Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will begin to come down some with highs below 110. We’ll drop below 100 this weekend with a chance for thunderstorms at times. The letup in the really hot weather will last into the 4th of July.

