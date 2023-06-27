Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 75-year-old man.

According to a Facebook post made by Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery, 75-year-old James Able was last seen at the Lord Street Apartments in Quanah and said Able does have dementia.

If you have any details or information on the location of James Able, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (940) 663-5374.

