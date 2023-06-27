Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man(Hardeman County Sheriff's Office)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 75-year-old man.

According to a Facebook post made by Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery, 75-year-old James Able was last seen at the Lord Street Apartments in Quanah and said Able does have dementia.

If you have any details or information on the location of James Able, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (940) 663-5374.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

1 Injured in wreck off FM 367 and Loop 11
1 Injured in wreck off FM 367 and Loop 11
Graham home flooding from business being built next door
Graham home flooding from business being built next door
Young County
Assistant DA of Young County talks about Niko’s case
"Every time it rains it’s flooding and it has damaged the property.”
Graham home flooding from business being built next door