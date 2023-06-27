Email City Guide
SAFB welcomes new 82nd Training Wing Command

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base welcomed the new 82nd Training Wing Commander. The ceremony was bittersweet for the Sheppard Air Force Base team as they properly sent off General Drew and gave a warm welcome to the new training wing commander.

“Been the most personally and professionally satisfying job of my 28 years in the United States Air Force,” said Brigadier General Lyle K. Drew. “Thank you for your unwavering support at this wing trains 65,000 airmen each year to defend freedom. This wing trained the world’s best airmen defending America’s future one graduate at a time.”

As General Drew’s time at Sheppard Air Force Base comes to an end, the new 82nd Training Wing Commander who will serve as leader at Sheppard Air Force was announced during the ceremony.

“It really feels like I winning the mega lottery it’s amazing. I’m a big believer in the public and military relationships and partnerships in the local community so I very much look forward to developing and building and strengthening those relationships with the local community,” said Brigadier General George T.M. Dietrich III.

As for the plans he has for Sheppard Air Force Base moving forward...

“I tend to like and promote outside-the-box thinking. I am very comfortable with accepting risks, reasonable risks and I’m perfectly comfortable with accepting as long as you learn from it and it can progress,” added General Dietrich.

