Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Sullivan Funeral Home prepares arrangements for infant involved in murder case

Sullivan Funeral Home prepares arrangements for infant involved in murder case
Sullivan Funeral Home prepares arrangements for infant involved in murder case(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sullivan Funeral Home in Vernon announced that a funeral for Sean “SJ” Mitchell, the victim of Adrian Vetter’s murder case, will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, June 29.

Burial will follow at the Crowell Cemetery. A visitation will be held on at the Sullivan Funeral Home and Chapel on Wednesday, June 27.

The 10-month-old Mitchell passed away on June 23 due to injuries suffered while at an in-home daycare on June 5. Adrian Vetter was reported to have been watching the infant along with her daughter when she became overwhelmed and caused Mitchell’s injuries, resulting in a seizure and two brain bleeds.

Adrian Vetter has been charged with murder and remains in the Wichita County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

21-year-old Ashley Marie Esselborn
Trail date set for fourth suspect in Zachary Wood murder case
Texas Legislature passes new laws to lower food insecurity
All non-emergency City facilities will be closed on Monday for the holiday.
City of Wichita Falls releases July 4 trash schedule
Battaglino announces WF City Council candidacy
Battaglino announces WF City Council candidacy