Sullivan Funeral Home prepares arrangements for infant involved in murder case

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sullivan Funeral Home in Vernon announced that a funeral for Sean “SJ” Mitchell, the victim of Adrian Vetter’s murder case, will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, June 29.

Burial will follow at the Crowell Cemetery. A visitation will be held on at the Sullivan Funeral Home and Chapel on Wednesday, June 27.

The 10-month-old Mitchell passed away on June 23 due to injuries suffered while at an in-home daycare on June 5. Adrian Vetter was reported to have been watching the infant along with her daughter when she became overwhelmed and caused Mitchell’s injuries, resulting in a seizure and two brain bleeds.

Adrian Vetter has been charged with murder and remains in the Wichita County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

