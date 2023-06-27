Email City Guide
Texas Legislature passes new laws to lower food insecurity

(kauz)
By Madison Haxton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During the 2023 legislative session, the Feeding Texas network of food banks worked with anti-hunger champions to advocate for new laws concerning food insecurity.

Two major priorities were established by the network ahead of the session, and both were fulfilled: Feeding Texas successfully advocated for three bills (HB 1287, 1743, and 3599) and increased the funding of food distribution across Texas. The new laws will ultimately improve the public’s access to SNAP and increase funding for emergency food distribution.

The new legislature, according to an article posted by Feeding Texas, is designed to achieve the following:

  • Update the SNAP Vehicle Asset Test (HB 1287)
  • Implement pre-release SNAP registration (HB 1743)
  • Exempt state transportation-related taxes and fees for food banks (HB 3599)
  • Increase funds for produce rescue: the network achieved a $10.2M increase in funding for the Surplus Agricultural Products Grant, doubling funds to $20.4M.

Gov. Greg Abbot signed House Bills 1287, 1743, and 3599 this month. They will take effect on September 1, 2023.

For more information, you can read HB 1287, 1743, and 3599 in full.

Battaglino announces WF City Council candidacy
1 Injured in wreck off FM 367 and Loop 11
Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
