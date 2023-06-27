Trail date set for fourth suspect in Zachary Wood murder case

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A trial date for 21-year-old Ashley Marie Esselborn, the fourth suspect involved in the Zachary Wood murder case, has been set.

Esselborn was placed on the jury trial docket for the week of Monday, July 10.

Esselborn’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled to be at the 30th District Court on Friday, June 30.

The other suspects, in this case, have pled guilty to murder.

Payton Collier plead guilty on May 26 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

William Bell received a 30-year prison sentence after signing a plea agreement on May 12.

Ronnie Lang pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in September 2022.

Esselborn was being held in the Wichita County Jail until she bonded out on May 30.

