Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

The triple digits are here to stay

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today we will see highs sore back into the triple digits once again. We will see a high of 109 today with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little gusty blowing from the south at 15 to 20 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 79 degrees. Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will be slightly warmer as we will reach a high of 110 degrees. We will see sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the south west at 15 to 20 mph. We will continue to have a heat advisory in effect throughout the day today so be mindful of any outdoor activities.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Dangerously hot weather for a much of the week.
HOT HOT HOT
Dangerously hot weather for a much of the week.
Extreme Heat for a Good Part of the Week
weather
The triple digits are here to stay
weather
Triple digits once again as we are under a heat advisory today