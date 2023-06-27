The triple digits are here to stay

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today we will see highs sore back into the triple digits once again. We will see a high of 109 today with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little gusty blowing from the south at 15 to 20 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 79 degrees. Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will be slightly warmer as we will reach a high of 110 degrees. We will see sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the south west at 15 to 20 mph. We will continue to have a heat advisory in effect throughout the day today so be mindful of any outdoor activities.

Have a great day!

