Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Dangerous heat today

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today we will experience dangerous heat conditions. We will see highs in the triple digits with some cities seeing highs close to 110 degrees. We will have sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the south west at 15 to 20 mph. Tomorrow will be another day as we will see highs close to 106 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little gusty blowing from the south at 15 to 25 mph. If you have to be outdoors today, make sure you know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Always remember to stay hydrated!

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Ken's tracking extreme heat into Wednesday
Extreme Heat into Wednesday
Ken's tracking extreme heat into Wednesday
Extreme Heat into Wednesday
weather
Dangerous heat expected today
weather
The triple digits are here to stay