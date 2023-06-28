Dangerous heat today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today we will experience dangerous heat conditions. We will see highs in the triple digits with some cities seeing highs close to 110 degrees. We will have sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the south west at 15 to 20 mph. Tomorrow will be another day as we will see highs close to 106 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little gusty blowing from the south at 15 to 25 mph. If you have to be outdoors today, make sure you know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Always remember to stay hydrated!

Have a great day!

